NI fans celebrate win over Ukraine

Northern Ireland fans celebrate win over Ukraine
Thousands of Northern Ireland fans in Lyon celebrated long into the night after the win over Ukraine.
BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson reports.
17 Jun 2016
