Kincora: SIS officers have 'no evidence' of abuse involvement or cover-up
Senior officers in MI5 and MI6 have said they can find no evidence that intelligence officers were involved in or condoned abuse at Kincora Boy's Home.
The sexual abuse of boys at the home in east Belfast is the current focus of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry in Banbridge.
Will Leitch reports.
01 Jun 2016
