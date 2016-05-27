The Undertones are celebrating 40 years together with a show on BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Undertones celebrate 40 years together with BBC Radio Ulster show

The Undertones are celebrating 40 years together and have recorded an anniversary show for BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle.

It goes out next week and BBC News NI Arts Correspondent Robbie Meredith has had a special preview.

  • 27 May 2016