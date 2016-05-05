How does the STV system work?
NI Assembly Election: How does the STV system work?

On Thursday, voters in Northern Ireland will elect 108 MLA's to the Northern Ireland Assembly using a system called Single Transferable Vote.

Ballot papers are marked 1, 2, 3 and so on in order of preference, but how do these make up who is elected or eliminated?

BBC News NI elects members to the 'Emoji Parliament' to show how the system works.

