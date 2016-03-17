The disturbances lasted for about two hours and three people were arrested
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Holyland trouble: Three arrests after disturbances

One police officer has been injured and three people have been arrested after disturbances in the Holyland area of south Belfast.

Police were attacked with bottles in Agincourt Avenue as a crowd of about 300 people gathered in the area.

BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson reports.

  • 17 Mar 2016