Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liam Neeson backs Ruairí Óg Cushendall hurlers for All-Ireland title win
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson has backed a hurling club in his natigve County Antrim to "bring home" and All-Ireland title.
Ruairí Óg Cushendall take on Na Piarsaigh of County Limerick in the senior club final in Dublin on St Patrick's Day.
And the Taken star has been roaring on the Ruairís during a visit to the Antrim coast.
-
15 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-35817958/liam-neeson-backs-ruair-g-cushendall-hurlers-for-all-ireland-title-winRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window