Video

Hollywood hero Liam Neeson has backed a hurling club in his natigve County Antrim to "bring home" and All-Ireland title.

Ruairí Óg Cushendall take on Na Piarsaigh of County Limerick in the senior club final in Dublin on St Patrick's Day.

And the Taken star has been roaring on the Ruairís during a visit to the Antrim coast.