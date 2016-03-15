Le Chateau de Pizay, near Lyon in France
Euro 2016: Visit Northern Ireland team's tournament hotel

In less than three months' time, Northern Ireland's footballers will be in France for the European Championship.

But one of their most important selection decisions has already been made - their hotel.

They have chosen the luxury four-star Chateau de Pizay, but where is it and what is it like?

BBC News NI's Mark Simpson has been to take a look.

