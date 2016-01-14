The lorry came to a stop just a few feet from houses in Markethill
Markethill: Two injured in crash between lorry and cattle truck

Two people have been taken to hospital after an 18-wheel lorry and a cattle truck collided in Markethill, County Armagh.

The crash happened on Gosford Road on Thursday morning.

BBC News NI's Mervyn Jess reports.

