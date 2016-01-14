Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Markethill: Two injured in crash between lorry and cattle truck
Two people have been taken to hospital after an 18-wheel lorry and a cattle truck collided in Markethill, County Armagh.
The crash happened on Gosford Road on Thursday morning.
BBC News NI's Mervyn Jess reports.
-
14 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-35314320/markethill-two-injured-in-crash-between-lorry-and-cattle-truckRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window