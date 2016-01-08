Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Belfast: Murder inquiry as body found in house
Detectives have begun a murder inquiry after the discovery of a man's body in a house in north Belfast.
The body was found in a house in Glenpark Street shortly before 22:30 GMT on Thursday.
The man is understood to have been in his 30s. BBC News NI's Julie McCullough reports.
-
08 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-35266925/north-belfast-murder-inquiry-as-body-found-in-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window