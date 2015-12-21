Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christopher Meli: 'No retaliation' calls made at victim's funeral
A priest at the funeral of west Belfast murder victim Christopher Meli has urged young people not to take the law into their own hands.
Mr Meli's family also called for no retaliation after the 20-year-old was beaten to death in Twinbrook nine days ago.
BBC Newsline's Mervyn Jess reports.
-
21 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-35156784/christopher-meli-no-retaliation-calls-made-at-victim-s-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window