Perth death: 'Sense of grief palpable'
A councillor says a friend killed in Perth, Australia, accident was "taken down in the prime of life".
Sorcha McAnespy says Joseph McDermott's home town of Omagh is trying to come to terms with the tragedy.
25 Nov 2015
