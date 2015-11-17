Theresa Villiers said the deal reached represents "fresh start for Northern Ireland's devolved institutions"
Video

Villiers: Deal is a 'fresh start' for Northern Ireland

Theresa Villiers has said the deal reached at Stormont on Tuesday represents a "fresh start for Northern Ireland's devolved institutions".

Speaking after the deal was announced, the Northern Ireland secretary of state said the agreement goes a long way to implement the Stormont House Agreement and dealing with paramilitary activity.

She added that it will help to give the Northern Ireland Executive "a stable, sustainable budget".

  • 17 Nov 2015