Villiers: Deal is a 'fresh start' for Northern Ireland
Theresa Villiers has said the deal reached at Stormont on Tuesday represents a "fresh start for Northern Ireland's devolved institutions".
Speaking after the deal was announced, the Northern Ireland secretary of state said the agreement goes a long way to implement the Stormont House Agreement and dealing with paramilitary activity.
She added that it will help to give the Northern Ireland Executive "a stable, sustainable budget".
17 Nov 2015
