The man in charge of Northern Ireland's high security Maghaberry prison says he is confident he can address serious concerns raised in a critical report.

Inspectors labelled the prison, near Lisburn, as the most dangerous in Europe, describing it as unsafe, unstable and in a state of crisis.

Phil Wragg, who was appointed governor in August, three months after the inspection was carried out, spoke to BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney.