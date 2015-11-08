Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Remembrance Sunday commemorations held
Remembrance Sunday commemorations have taken place across Northern Ireland.
Secretary of State Theresa Villiers and First Minister Peter Robinson attended the event at Belfast City Hall.
Will Leitch reports.
-
08 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window