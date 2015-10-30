Media player
Archive: Spooky masks selling fast
In 1973, reporter Richard Ayre interviewed Jimmy Elliott, whose shop Elliotts specialises in Halloween costumes and masks.
He says that about 60,000 masks were sold in the run up to Halloween.
30 Oct 2015
