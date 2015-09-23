Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Loughgall attack: New inquests into deaths of civilian and IRA men
New inquests are to be held into the deaths of eight IRA men and a civilian shot dead by the SAS in County Armagh in 1987.
Soldiers opened fire on the IRA men who were preparing to bomb a police station in Loughgall in 1987.
BBC News NI's Lisa McAllister reports.
-
23 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-34342717/loughgall-attack-new-inquests-into-deaths-of-civilian-and-ira-menRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window