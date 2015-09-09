Media player
Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Northern Ireland over the last 63 years
Queen Elizabeth II has become the longest reigning monarch in British history, overtaking the record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.
For many people in Northern Ireland, the landmark has brought back memories of the Queen's many visits to Northern Ireland.
BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson has been looking back through the archives.
09 Sep 2015
