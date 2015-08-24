Video

One Direction are going to take their first break next year since getting together on The X Factor in 2010.

According to a report in The Sun, the group are going their separate ways in March after the release of their fifth studio album.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are due to play at a gig in Belfast in October.

BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson has been speaking to fans in Belfast about their thoughts.