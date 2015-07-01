John Graham from Bangor said he has to keep his doors locked to stay safe
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Calais strike: NI lorry drivers 'threatened with knives'

A lorry driver from Northern Ireland has been describing the travel chaos in Calais and how he and other drivers have been threatened with knives.

Travel is being disrupted for a third day as a strike by French ferry workers causes problems on both sides of the Channel.

John Graham who lives in Bangor said he has to keep his doors locked.

  • 01 Jul 2015