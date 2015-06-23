Media player
US balcony collapse: Two victims laid to rest in Dublin
Funeral masses have taken place for two of the six students killed in a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California.
Eoghan Culligan and Eimear Walsh, both 21, were laid to rest after ceremonies in Dublin, at which hundreds of mourners gathered.
23 Jun 2015
