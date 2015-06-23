Funeral of Eoghan Culligan
US balcony collapse: Two victims laid to rest in Dublin

Funeral masses have taken place for two of the six students killed in a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California.

Eoghan Culligan and Eimear Walsh, both 21, were laid to rest after ceremonies in Dublin, at which hundreds of mourners gathered.

