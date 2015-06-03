Tricolour flown above Stormont
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Irish tricolour flag flown over Stormont

Police have begun an investigation into how an Irish tricolour was flown over Parliament Buildings, Stormont, for a time on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the assembly said it was aware that "two flags were flown without permission from the roof" and it was investigating the incident.

BBC News NI Political Correspondent Gareth Gordon reports.

  • 03 Jun 2015