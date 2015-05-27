Video

The secretary of state has said she cannot rule out Westminster legislating on welfare matters in Northern Ireland.

Theresa Villiers is meeting the NI parties and assessing her options following Tuesday night's rejection of the Welfare Reform Bill.

Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Green Party made a petition of concern, a blocking mechanism, that meant it did not get the required cross-community support.

She was speaking to BBC News NI Political Editor Mark Devenport.