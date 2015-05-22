Video

Belfast woman Máiría Cahill has said she feels "vindicated" by a report that criticised the way Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service handled her claims of rape and an IRA cover-up.

The report by Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Cahill and two other alleged rape victims were "let down" by the PPS's handling and conduct of the cases.

Ms Cahill told BBC reporter Rick Faragher that she welcomed the apology from the director of public prosecutions.

She said she hoped the report's recommendations would stop other victims being put through her "horrendous" experience of the criminal justice system.