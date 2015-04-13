Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision star Ronnie Carroll dies
The death has been announced of Belfast-born singer Ronnie Carroll, who represented the UK on successive years at the Eurovision Song Contest in the early 1960s. He was 80 years old.
Ciara Riddell looks back at his career.
-
13 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window