Derrylin straw wedding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Archive: Derrylin's straw weddings

Back in 1964, BBC News NI's roving reporter James Boyce explored what love and marriage meant to people in Northern Ireland.

He ended up attending an unusual straw wedding in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, as this archive footage shows.

  • 27 Feb 2015