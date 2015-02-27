Archive: Derrylin's straw weddings

Media player
Back in 1964, BBC News NI's roving reporter James Boyce explored what love and marriage meant to people in Northern Ireland.
He ended up attending an unusual straw wedding in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, as this archive footage shows.
27 Feb 2015
