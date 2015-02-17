Media player
Archive: Tossing pancakes on the streets of Belfast in 1977
Shrove Tuesday was just as flipping great in 1977 as it is today, judging by our archive report.
Reporter Colin Baker invited the people of Belfast to prove their pancake tossing technique on the streets - and even managed to include passing truck drivers and a warden directing traffic on Bradbury Place.
17 Feb 2015
