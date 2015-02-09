Media player
Amal Clooney to represent 'hooded men' in torture legal case
An international human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney has joined a legal team representing a group known as the "hooded men".
Amal Clooney is part of a team representing 10 men taking the UK to the European Court of Human Rights.
The men allege they were tortured when they were held without trial in Northern Ireland in August 1971.
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney reports.
09 Feb 2015
