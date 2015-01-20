Jon Kerr said the public would be able to explore more of the woodland and unseen areas
Mount Stewart estate land bought by National Trust

The National Trust has bought 900 acres of land surrounding the historic Mount Stewart house and gardens in County Down at a cost of £4m.

The deal, which follows years of negotiations with the estate of the late Lady Mairi Bury, will increase the size of the attraction ten-fold.

BBC News NI Business Correspondent Julian O'Neill reports.

