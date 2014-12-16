Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From the archive: Newry to Bessbrook tram
Archive footage of a tram running along the line between Newry and Bessbrook.
One of the trams is to form part of a project for students of Southern Regional College, who will restore it before going on display near Newry railway station.
-
16 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window