BBC Correspondent Chris Buckler reports from Portstewart
Strong winds damage north coast town of Portstewart

Strong winds and high waves have caused damage to some parts of Portstewart, on the County Londonderry coast.

As BBC Ireland Correspondent Chris Buckler reports, waves brought debris to the shore, damaging a cafe on the town's promenade and flooding a children's playground.

  • 10 Dec 2014
