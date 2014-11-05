Martin Charters was presented with a Bomber Command clasp to wear on the ribbon of his war medal
WW2 Bomber Command veteran Martin Charters honoured

A 93-year-old County Down man who survived more than 40 World War Two bombing missions is being honoured at a ceremony in his hometown.

Killyleagh man Martin Charters was an RAF air gunner, flying in Halifax and Lancaster bombers.

He was presented at Down District Council with a Bomber Command clasp to wear on the ribbon of his war medal.

Conor Macauley reports.

  • 05 Nov 2014