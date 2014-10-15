Scene
Belfast car crash: Two arrested following death of teenager

Police have arrested two men following the death of an 18-year-old man in a road incident on the Malone Road in Belfast on Wednesday.

The victim was a pedestrian who was involved in a collision near the Elms student village at about 02:25 BST.

Kevin Sharkey reports.

  • 15 Oct 2014