Scientist calls for anti-drugs campaign in Northern Ireland
Young people are dying horrible deaths from taking multiple drugs, according to a senior member of the Northern Ireland Forensic Service.
In the last year, 20 people have died from drugs known as "speckled cherries". Many more have died from taking a cocktail of other substances.
As Tara Mills reports, forensic scientist Peter Barker says it is time for an anti-drugs campaign similar to the road safety adverts.
22 Aug 2014
