Virgin Atlantic to make Belfast debut with Orlando flights
Virgin Atlantic is to fly from Northern Ireland for the first time.
The service between Belfast and Orlando will operate for a short period next summer, but Belfast International Airport is confident the Florida service will grow. Julian O'Neill reports.
16 Jul 2014
