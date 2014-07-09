Media player
Danny Kennedy: Free passes for Northern Ireland over 60s under threat
Funding to help provide free public transport for people aged over 60 is under threat, according to Regional Development Minister Danny Kennedy.
The figure involved is £9m and it is understood to be at risk in spending deliberations at Stormont.
BBC News NI's Business Correspondent Julian O'Neill reports.
09 Jul 2014
