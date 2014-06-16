Peter Robinson
Video

Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness welcome Open Championship announcement

The First and Deputy First Ministers of Northern Ireland have welcomed the announcement that Royal Portrush has been confirmed as the host of the Open Championship, possibly in 2019.

First Minister Peter Robinson said the announcement showed how much Northern Ireland had moved forward, adding that the organisers "wouldn't have dreamed of coming here 20 years ago".

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness said that investment will be supported by everyone across Northern Ireland.

