Tina McKenzie
NI21 European candidate Tina McKenzie has said she will not be taking any sort of leadership role within her party and will take a step back to focus on her business career.

Speaking to BBC News NI's Tara Mills, she said the last few weeks had been a "very difficult time" and she had an experience in politics that she would not want anyone else to have.

  • 26 May 2014