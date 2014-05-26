Media player
Tina McKenzie: 'It's been a very difficult time'
NI21 European candidate Tina McKenzie has said she will not be taking any sort of leadership role within her party and will take a step back to focus on her business career.
Speaking to BBC News NI's Tara Mills, she said the last few weeks had been a "very difficult time" and she had an experience in politics that she would not want anyone else to have.
26 May 2014
