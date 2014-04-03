Media player
Met office weather warnings explained
BBC News NI weather presenter Cecilia Daly explains the various types of weather warning that may be issued by the Met Office and what impact they may have day to day.
For the latest BBC NI Weather forecast, click here.
03 Apr 2014
