Deputy mayor of Craigavon Colin McCusker has spoken of the devastation at the death of a man from County Armagh after being rescued from a lake in the Republic of Ireland.

He said the man who died was a member of his family.

Another NI man is critically ill after being rescued from Lough Ree on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, a search resumed for a third NI man who is still missing.

Conor Macauley reports.