Roof blown off Limerick Boat Club

Video

Severe weather has caused damage to a boat club in the Republic of Ireland.

Strong winds tore the roof off Limerick Boat Club, which is on O'Callaghan Strand in Limerick, in the west of Ireland.

Met √Čireann has issued a red warning for stormy and violent winds in the Munster, Connacht and Leinster areas.

Filmed by Damien Carton.