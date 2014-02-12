Roof blown off Limerick Boat Club

Media player
Severe storm blows roof off Limerick boat club
Severe weather has caused damage to a boat club in the Republic of Ireland.
Strong winds tore the roof off Limerick Boat Club, which is on O'Callaghan Strand in Limerick, in the west of Ireland.
Met Éireann has issued a red warning for stormy and violent winds in the Munster, Connacht and Leinster areas.
Filmed by Damien Carton.
12 Feb 2014
