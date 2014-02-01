Media player
Heavy security for Belfast parades
Police mounted a major security operation in Belfast on Saturday for separate parades by nationalists and loyalists. Both passed without incident.
Later, a senior Orangemen told a rally at Twaddell Avenue in north Belfast that Protestants should shun the Irish language. Mark Simpson reports.
