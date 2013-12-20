Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Richard Haass inter-party talks press conference
US diplomat Richard Haass is holding a press conference to give an update on the inter-party talks designed to resolve issues over parades, flags and Northern Ireland's past.
The conference is due to start at 16:30 GMT.
-
20 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-25464798/richard-haass-inter-party-talks-press-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window