Video

Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has spoken of his shock at the death of Seamus Heaney, who died at the age of 74.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle's Teresa Craig, Mr McGuinness he last saw Mr Heaney last week attending an event as part of Londonderry's year as the UK City of Culture .

He said the entire city would be "shocked and saddened" at the death.