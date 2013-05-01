Derry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

City of Culture events may be cut back due to funding shortfall

Some events at the UK City of Culture programme in Londonderry may have to be cut back because of a shortfall in funding.

To date, the income from sponsorship and ticket sales is much less than had been expected.

However, the chief executive of the company set up to deliver the City of Culture, said she was confident no cuts would have to be made.

BBC Ireland Correspondent Mark Simpson reports.

  • 01 May 2013