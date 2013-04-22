Scene
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police launch murder inquiry after Ballycastle death

Detectives have begun a murder investigation following the death of a man in Ballycastle, County Antrim, at the weekend.

Kevin O'Neill, who was 25, died after he was stabbed at a house in Stroanshesk Park on Sunday afternoon.

David Maxwell reports.

  • 22 Apr 2013