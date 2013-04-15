Chris Little
Police to meet groups over UVF flags in east Belfast

The police are to meet community and political representatives over concerns about Ulster Volunteer Force flags in east Belfast.

A group of men stopped and directed traffic on the Belmont Road on Sunday as the flags were erected.

Alliance Party MLA Chris Lyttle said some residents have objected to the manner in which the flags were put up and claim they are intimidating.

