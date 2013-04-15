Media player
Petrol bombs thrown during riot in Fountain, Londonderry
About 25 petrol bombs were thrown during rioting in the Fountain area of Londonderry on Friday night, police have said.
The trouble broke out at about 19:30 BST with nationalist youths throwing stones in the area.
When police arrived, petrol bombs were thrown towards their vehicles and the Fountain estate.
Keiron Tourish reports.
