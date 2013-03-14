Media player
Battery hen gets new beak
A rescued battery hen whose top beak was cut off as a chick has had a prosthetic one fitted.
The tricky operation took place on Thursday and BBC cameras were there to capture the moment.
BBC Newsline's Ciara Riddell reports.
14 Mar 2013
