Van in Londonderry
Londonderry bomb alert: Four mortar bombs found in van

Four live mortar bombs "primed and ready to go" have been intercepted by police in a van in Northern Ireland.

The van had its roof cut back to allow the mortars to be fired. Police believe the target was a Londonderry police station.

Three men in their 30s have been arrested following the overnight operation in Derry which police have linked to dissident republicans.

Chris Buckler reports from Belfast.

  • 04 Mar 2013
