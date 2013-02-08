Video

The demolition of one of Belfast's best known buildings is underway and with it go the memories of thousands of children who learnt to swim there.

The Grove Baths on the Shore Road are being levelled following the construction of a new centre.

The building had been lying unused for some time and had been broken into by young people who were using it as a gathering spot.

BBC Newsline's Mervyn Jess has been speaking to one city father with fond memories of the Grove.